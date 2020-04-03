RSS
0905 GMT April 03, 2020

News ID: 267225
Published: 0447 GMT April 03, 2020

Iran, Belarus examine avenues to bolster trade ties

Iran, Belarus examine avenues to bolster trade ties

Iran's Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari explored avenues of promoting economic cooperation with the country's Minister of Industry Pavel Utiupin on Friday.

Utiupin is also Belarusian head of the two countries’ Joint Economic Commission.

During the meeting, they discussed latest situation of trade and economic relations as well as the date and arrangements for holding the 15th session of the Joint Economic Commission, IRNA reported.

They also dealt with ways of giving an impetus for mutual cooperation in the various sections of economy, industry and trade.

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered with Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.

 

   
