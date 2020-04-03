RSS
Croatian president: We will defeat coronavirus together

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic in response to a letter sent by Iran's ambassador to the country wrote on Friday that the two countries are to defeat coronavirus together, IRNA reported.

Appreciating Parviz Esmaeili for expressing solidarity with the Croatian people especially after recent earthquake in Zagreb, he said, "I believe that if we stand together, we will be able to defeat coronavirus and prevent its spread." 

"In this case, we will be able to help citizens to return to their normal life at the earliest," he said.

Esmaeili who is Iran's new ambassador to Croatia met President Milanovic prior to Nowrouz on March 17 to present his credentials.

During the meeting, Milanovic said that the Iranian people are the victim of coronavirus and Croatia will stand alongside them.

He added that it was the decisive stance of EU to support the Iran nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

Esmaeili, for his part, said that sanctions are political moves and removing them is a humanitarian duty.

 

   
