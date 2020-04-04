Drop in China pollution could save ‘36,000 lives a month'

China's lockdown and anti-coronavirus measures slashed air pollution by a quarter in some cities and, if sustained, would save up to 36,000 lives a month, scientists say.

At the start of February much of the Asian superpower went into quarantine as coronavirus ravaged cities and millions of people were confined to their homes, the Daily Mail reported.

The disease, known as COVID-19, has killed around 3,300 people in China and infected more than 80,000.

Analysis of the air in dozens of Chinese cities during lockdown revealed the level of PM2.5 – the most common and dangerous form of air pollution – dropped by up to 22.3 µg per cubic meter.

This drop in pollution “could potentially bring about massive health benefits,” the authors of the study claim.

What is particulate matter (PM)?

PM is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air.

They are created from a variety of sources, including traffic, construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires.

Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.

Some PM, such as dust, dirt, soot, or smoke, is large or dark enough to be seen with the naked eye.

Other PM is so small it can only be detected using an electron microscope.

PM2.5 – of diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller - differ from PM10 – 10 micrometers and smaller.

Researchers assessed air quality data from 1,600 stations throughout the country and compared it with official records and coronavirus action plans of various cities.

In cities that had anti-coronavirus measures in place but not total lockdown, the air was noticeably cleaner and less polluted.

Levels of PM2.5 in these controlled cities dropped by 8.40 µg per cubic meter (8 percent).

City lockdown was defined as any metropolis where it was prohibited to shop for nonessentials, gatherings were banned and transportation was heavily restricted.

For the 95 cities that fulfilled this criteria the atmosphere was able to recover even more.

PM2.5 measurements in these areas were further quashed by 13.9 µg per cubic meter (17 percent).

The total decrease in air pollution totaled 22.3 µg per cubic meter – a 25 percent drop when compared to normal levels.

The researchers from Hong Kong University write in their study, which has not yet been scrutinized by other scientists in the process called peer-review, “A back-of-envelope calculation shows that the improved air quality induced the counter-COVID-19 measures could avert 24,000 to 36,000 premature deaths on a monthly basis.

“As air pollution also affects morbidity, productivity, and people's defensive expenditure (e.g., air filters), the implied benefits could be even greater if such improvement could sustain.”

The calculations of lives saved is based on previous research which found that a 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 would lead to a 2.2 to 3.25 percent increase in mortality.

However, the researchers point out that China's air pollution is among the very worst in the world and the extent of the benefit to life is unlikely to be replicated in other countries.

Previous research has found nearly 25 million healthy life years are lost every year as a result of air pollution in the country.

Therefore, the impact of coronavirus lockdown in China is at least ten times as significant as it would be in less polluted countries.

“PM2.5 concentration in locked-down cities was still more than four times higher than what WHO considers safe (10 µg/m3 for the annual mean), even though almost all the non-essential production and business activities were suspended.

“This finding suggests that other sources of air pollution continue to contribute significantly: in particular, the coal-fired winter heating system could be the primary polluting source during our study period.”