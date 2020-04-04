DoE, UNDP sign cooperation document to revive Hamoun Wetland

Environment Desk

A project cooperation document to improve management of natural resources for reviving Hamoun Wetland’s ecosystem and supporting local jobs was signed between Iran’s Department of the Environment (DoE) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said the National Wetlands Conservation Project manager on Saturday.

Ali Arvahi said the project aims to take into consideration the people’s role in Hamoun Wetland and the importance of wetland for local community.

It also seeks to preserve the wetland and improve the livelihood of local people, he added.

Hamoun Wetland in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchetan Province is the seventh international and the largest freshwater wetland of the world.

The province which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been affected by severe droughts in recent years.

The project is to be implemented with financial support of European Union within five years, the manager said.

Arvahi also said the project highlights that the pressure on water resources of Hamoun Wetland should be minimized and enhancing ties with neighboring countries could help allocation of more water resources to this wetland.