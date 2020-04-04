Economic sanctions in coronavirus era as crime against humanity

By Mohammad-Hadi Zakerhossein*

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. On the same day, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief, expressed his deep concern about alarming levels of inaction. At the time of writing, almost all the world has been affected by the coronavirus. It means that there is no safe haven for human beings to protect them from this contagious virus. Now as a global problem, the pandemic needs a global solution. It is a time that the world should move to adopt the policy of non-indifference towards this ongoing human crisis. From this perspective, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a global solidarity that is not only a moral imperative, but is in everyone’s interests.

Contrary to its current inaction, in 2014, in response to the outbreak of the Ebola virus, the UN Security Council (UNSC) promptly adopted Resolution 2177. The resolution determined that “the unprecedented extent of the Ebola outbreak in Africa constitutes a threat to international peace and security”. A similar determination has not been made by the UNSC regarding the Corona outbreak. Reportedly, China does not support the UNSC’s intervention in the matter. Nevertheless, as some authors have correctly pointed out the Corona outbreak warrants the same determination by the UNSC, because it poses a threat to international peace and security. In 2014, both the rapid spread and high mortality rate encouraged the UNSC’s members to consider the Ebola outbreak as an international threat. Ebola was predominantly a regional crisis that was considered as a threat to the international peace and security. Compared to Ebola, the corona virus is a universal and worldwide epidemic of a very higher mortality outbreak. Due to its comparability, African Union labeled the coronavirus as a threat to peace and security. As such, all those recommendations put forward by the UNSC concerning the Ebola outbreak could be endorsed and submitted with respect to the corona crisis.

At the time, the UNSC by underscoring the fact that the control of outbreaks of major infectious diseases requires urgent action, stressed “the crucial and immediate need for a coordinated international response to the Ebola outbreak”. In the present time, states also need to concentrate on the outbreak’s control and management. In effect, no state can succeed in fighting the infectious disease such as COVID-19 in isolation and under external pressure. To improve circumstances for fighting the outbreak, the UN chief recently called for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world to focus on the “true fight for our lives”. In the same vein, in 2014, the UNSC expressed its concern about the “detrimental effect of the isolation of the affected countries as a result of trade and travel restrictions imposed on and to the affected countries”. It has been proved that travel bans and similar restrictions isolating a state could potentially hamper the delivery of medical supplies and the deployment of specialized personnel to manage the epidemic. Following this reasoning, at the time, the WHO recommended not to put trade restriction or travel ban against the affected countries in place. The UNSC adopted and offered the same recommendations to support the affected countries to control the outbreak of the disease. In Resolution 2177, the Security Council called on all member states to lift general travel and border restrictions that contribute to the further isolation of the affected countries and undermine their efforts to respond to the Ebola outbreak. In this regard, airlines and shipping companies were called to maintain trade and transport links with the affected countries and the wider region. Taking into account the need for a global cooperation and coordination in fighting the outbreak, the UNSC called on states to provide assistance in response to the Ebola outbreak.

Against a backdrop of the situation that is called a war against coronavirus, as described by French President Emmanuel Macron, economic sanctions constitute those restrictions that should be lifted to enable affected countries to diagnose, treat, prevent and control COVID-19. Sanctions isolate states by cutting off their external relationship with the world. It is a goal that is sought by designing a sanction regime. Once, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran of more isolation and sanctions. It is because sanctions and isolation both work in tandem and go hand in hand. Given its adverse effects that worsen the outbreak of corona, the UN has called for rolling back sanctions in time of war against corona. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet demanded an easing of sanctions to enable medical systems of countries such as Iran to fight the disease. According to her, “at this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectorial sanctions should be eased or suspended. In a context of global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us”. In addition to her summons, the UN secretary general in a letter sent to the G-20 economic powers encouraged the waiving of sanctions imposed on countries to ensure access to food, essential health supplies, and COVID-19 medical support, because “this is the time for solidarity not exclusion”.

In this context, maintaining unilateral economic sanctions against a country might open the door to international criminal justice. Sanctions sever ties and relations of a target state with the world and bring it to isolation. There is no explicit prohibition of economic sanctions under the international law. The UN Charter puts sanctions at the UNSC’s disposal to be employed to maintain the international peace and security. Nonetheless, imposing sanctions in a unilateral way is considered by the UNGA “contrary to international law, international humanitarian law, the Charter of the United Nations and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations among states”. In effect, unilateral coercive measures with extraterritorial effects are seen in contradiction with the non-intervention principle. The main purpose of sanctions lies in changing and modifying behavior of a target state, but states are legally deprived from taking sanctions as a measure to alter the domestic behavior and policy of other states. Legality of sanctions is not only assessed in light of their unilaterality, but more importantly by taking into account their impacts and consequences too.

Sanctions have been proved to bring about humanitarian implications and consequences. Even when they are designed in a targeted and smart format, the high risk of adversely affecting the civilian population remains. In the words of the then UNSG, sanctions remain a blunt instrument that hurt ordinary people. Due to their humanitarian consequences, the UNGA in 1999 rejected unilateral coercive measures, including economic sanctions “because of their negative effects on the realization of all the human rights of vast sectors of their populations, in particular children, women and the elderly”. To reduce the humanitarian impact of sanctions and protect the rights of individuals in the target country, a policy of circumscribed exemptions and exception have been developed. In effect, from the lens of international human rights law, each sanction regime should have a humanitarian window that allows population of the target state to access to what is necessary for their survival, including items intended for medical purposes.

Designing a humanitarian window in a sanction regime is necessary but not sufficient. In reality, smart sanctions could restrict and deny nations’ access to necessary and proper medical care. If it is the case, inaction of the state imposing sanctions to effectively provide the civilian population of target state with what is necessary to medical care may amount to crimes against humanity. Given their adverse effects on the health of civilian population, sanctions might be considered as an inhumane act referred to in paragraph ‘K’ of Article 7 of the Rome Statute. Other inhumane acts constitute crimes against humanity if they cause great suffering or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health. Harmful and injurious consequences arising from sanctions amount to the threshold that is necessary to consider a conduct as inhumane act. Sanctions in itself are not explicitly referred to in the Rome Statute. Nevertheless, paragraph K does not allow that the silence of law be interpreted as a prohibitive rule. On the contrary, this ending paragraph opens the door to all non-mentioned acts that are inhumane due to their consequences. Indeed, paragraph K adopts a consequentialist approach to define underlying acts of crimes against humanity. The Rome Statute was drafted for a permanent institution. Its permanency feature requires an adaptable constituent instruments to cover all conduct of comparable gravity. Sanctions, by cutting access off to what is necessary for survival, cause great suffering and serious injury to the health. However, sanctions may amount to crimes against humanity if they occur in the context of a systematic and widespread attack against any civilian population in furtherance of a state policy. Following this sound reasoning, in February 2020, the Government of Venezuela made a referral under Article 14(1) of the Rome Statute regarding the situation in Venezuela. In the referral letter, the Prosecutor of the Court was asked to initiate an investigation on crimes against humanity allegedly committed on the territory of Venezuela, which are committed “as a result of the application of unlawful coercive measures adopted unilaterally by the government of the United States of America against Venezuela, at least since the year 2014”.

The US sanctions against Iran is a clear instance to show how sanctions could amount to crimes against humanity in time of the corona outbreak. Following withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US re-imposed stringent and comprehensive sanctions against Iran. As US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pointed out, this was “part of a maximum unprecedented pressure campaign”. Under the US President’s direction, the campaign is a priority to force “Tehran to make increasingly difficult choices”. Maximum pressure policy adopted by the US sufficiently meets the policy requirement that is necessary for crimes against humanity. This policy is not only directed against the Iranian government but it targets the civilian population as well. On several occasions, US officials have stated that US sanctions put Iranians under pressure to compel them to dement their government to change behavior. For instance, in 2019, US secretary of state submitted that “things are much worse for the Iranian people and we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”. In effect, the US sanctions use Iranian civilian population as human shield to pursue its political goals. It is a clear instance of collective punishment whose prohibition is beyond any doubt. Consequently, sanctions form a systematic and organized attack against civilian population of Iran in furtherance of the state maximum pressure policy.

US government claims that it has kept a ‘humanitarian window’ open in its sanction’s regime and sanctions do not impede humanitarian contribution to Iran. However, the reality is different. It is evidenced that sanctions cause serious injury to the Iranians’ health, from killing cancer patients to hindering Iranians’ access to medicine. Medical items are apparently exempted from the sanction regime, but the regime limits the access to those items in a direct way. Banking sanctions sever the trade relations with the external world that create deadly drug shortages. In addition, sanctions adversely affected Iranians ability to receive the medical care by driving up prices. Given these facts, Human Rights Watch has recently documented that “the consequences of US sanctions have posed a serious threat to Iranian’s right to health and access to essential medicines”. In effect, it is Iranian civilians who appear to be taking the brunt of the sanctions regime. And, as the UN expert on Iran explicitly states that “A particular impact has been felt on the right of health”.

Apparently, US does not have a direct intention to hurt ordinary citizens in Iran, however, its oblique intention is evident. Legally speaking, in relation to a criminal consequence, an intentional act is committed if either that consequence is meant or it is known that that consequence will occur in the ordinary course of events. It is the latter that applies to the US sanctions. Given the overwhelming evidence of the adverse effects of sanctions, the US has been fully aware that in the current circumstances created by its unilateral sanctions of extra-territorial effect there is no chance and possibility for Iranians to purchase what is necessary purely for medical purposes. A part of this body of evidence was shared with the US in the case of Iran vs. US before the International Court of Justice in the case known as the alleged violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity. A large number of items and goods are under sanction, but non-sanctioned items are not accessible too because sanctions prohibit transactions for all purposes too. Here, US deliberately fails to change the circumstances and let Iranians have access to necessaries. Therefore, inhuman acts may constitute crimes against humanity by omission.

To conclude, US deliberate failure to lift or, at least, suspend its unilateral economic sanctions against Iran at the corona era is a notable omission that pursues the maximum pressure policy that is aimed at encouraging Iranians to enforce their own government to change its behavior in a manner wished by the US. Nowadays, Iran is waging war in two battlefields. First, it is fighting the corona outbreak, and secondly it is in an economic war with the US. The latter adversely affects the Iran’s ability in the former. To effectively combat against the corona outbreak, states need to have sufficient financial resources. If they want to employ and observe social distancing as the most effective weapon against the corona outbreak, they need money. Sanctions deprive affected states from this tool. Corona kills without discrimination and the US is indifferent to death of thousands of Iranians. On March 25, eight countries including Iran in a letter sent to the UNSG asked the chief to reject the politicization of such a pandemic and call for the removal of the illegal and coercive measures of economic pressure. Nevertheless, the US continues with its inhumane policy against Iran.

* Mohammad-Hadi Zakerhossein, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at University of Tehran and researcher at Amsterdam Center for International Law.