RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0309 GMT April 04, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267244
Published: 1116 GMT April 04, 2020

A trio of downgrades spell default danger for emerging markets

A trio of downgrades spell default danger for emerging markets
SARAH PABST/BLOOMBERG

The Covid-19 pandemic pushed Moody’s Investors Service to downgrade Argentina, Ecuador and Zambia deeper into junk territory on Friday.

Moody’s warned of escalating default risks in the three developing nations as global coronavirus cases topped one million. The combination of stalled trade, low commodity prices and deteriorating growth has sent emerging-market risk premiums soaring. Bonds from Argentina, Ecuador and Zambia have tumbled amid concern the nations may follow Lebanon’s lead in defaulting, Bloomberg reported.

“Lack of market access and liquidity stress aggravated by the coronavirus shock points to a restructuring that will result in substantial losses to private investors,” Gabriel Torres, a senior credit officer for the rating firm’s sovereign risk group, wrote in a statement about Argentina.

 

Argentina

 

The pandemic is exacerbating Argentina’s pre-existing financial problems as it works to renegotiate $69 billion in foreign debt. Moody’s expects the final deal to include maturity extensions, lower interest rates and reductions on bond principals that may result in investor losses between 35 percent and 65 percent.

Moody’s updated its outlook on Argentina’s credit to negative from under review. It also cut its foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Ca from Caa2.

 

Ecuador

 

A sharp decline in oil prices and a global sell-off linked to Covid-19 added pressure to Ecuador’s already shaky debt dynamics, resulting in a “very high probability of a restructuring, distressed exchange or default on Ecuador’s market debt,” according to Jaime Reusche and Yves Lemay.

Moody’s downgraded Ecuador’s rating to Caa3 from Caa1 and changed its outlook to negative.

 

Zambia

 

Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, asked banks earlier this week for proposals on reorganizing some $11 billion worth of foreign debt. “The weaknesses in Zambia’s credit profile have left it extremely vulnerable to acute risk aversion,” Moody’s analysts Daniela Re Fraschini and Marie Diron wrote in a statement.

Zambia’s long-term foreign debt rating was downgraded by Moody’s to Ca from Caa2, while its outlook was revised to stable from negative.

   
KeyWords
downgrades
emerging markets
danger
Argentina
Ecuador
Zambia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1888 sec