Saudi attack kills entire Yemeni family in Sa’ada amid hopes for prisoner swap

KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS Dust rises from the site of a Saudi airstrike in Sana’a, Yemen, on March 30, 2020.

Saudi Arabia conducted a rocket attack on a border district in Yemen’s northwestern Sa’ada Province, killing all members of a family, this is while a Yemeni official had expressed hope that the prisoners in the Saudi Arabia's prisons would be released soon.

According to UN announcement in February, Yemen's warring sides have agreed to implement a major prisoner swap, in a breakthrough that came after another bout of heavy fighting, including air raids by a Saudi-UAE-led military coalition that killed dozens of civilians.

On Saturday, the Almasirah television network reported that the family consisting of a father, a pregnant mother and two children had lost their lives in the Saudi rocket strike on BeniSayyah area of Sa’ada’s Razih district.

Sa’ada’s border neighborhoods are subjected to daily Saudi shelling which cause civilian casualties and destroy properties, the report added, Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen on Friday evening expressed hope that the POWs in the Saudi prisons would be released soon, Al Mayadeen reported.

The fresh Saudi crime came amid a global fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world.

Yemen has not recorded any COVID-19 cases to date, but the possibility of an outbreak threatens the country’s fragile healthcare system, which is already struggling to fight cholera and dengue fever.

Last month, Osamah Alfakih, advocacy director of the independent Yemeni rights group Mwatana, estimated that attacks on hospitals and clinics have closed over half of Yemen’s prewar facilities.

“Even those hospitals that remain open lack specialists, equipment and medicine. We currently only have 10 healthcare workers per 10,000 people instead of the standard 22,” he said, adding that the constant threat of being targeted makes it very difficult for doctors and nurses to work.

On March 25, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Yemen’s rival parties to work with his special envoy, Martin Griffiths, to achieve a nation-wide de-escalation, saying, “a political solution is the only way to a comprehensive and sustainable resolution of the conflict in Yemen.”

It followed an earlier call by Guterres for “an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world” to tackle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing back to power the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Houthis said any political solution to the Yemen conflict should begin with an end to the US-sponsored Saudi military aggression and the blockade on the impoverished state.

According to a tally released last November by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project or ACLED, more than 100,000 Yemenis have been killed in the war.

The Western-backed bombing campaign, coupled with a naval blockade, has plunged Yemen into what the UN says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.