Iran to start building 6,000-ton destroyer: Defense Ministry

Iran’s Defense Ministry said that the country is planning to start the construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer this year and that it has the ability to produce nuclear-powered submarines.

Speaking in an exclusive interview published by the Mehr News Agency on Friday, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari, head of Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization, said the destroyer will be a trimaran ship – a vessel consisting of multiple hulls – equipped with “very special capabilities”.

“This destroyer will extend the capabilities of the Iranian Navy for longer operations in the seas with very special defensive and offensive capabilities,” Rastegari said.

The ship can “conduct operations for at least two months without docking for supplies”, he added.

Rastegari expressed hope that the construction of the vessel is expected to start this year.

In 2018, Iran launched its most advanced military vessel, Sahand, which has radar-evading stealth properties and can sustain voyages lasting five months without resupply.

Rastegari added that submarines are a vital asset in naval conflicts and their production is a matter of state-of-the-art technology across the world, noting that Iran has the capability to produce nuclear submarines.

“Thankfully we have acquired such a knowhow and capability,” he said, adding, however, that “we have not yet received orders" to produce nuclear submarines.

The rear admiral stressed that the production of nuclear-powered submarines does not go against Iran's commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rastegari added that Iran has fast-attack craft which can sail to speeds of up to 130 kmph and is currently developing craft with can reach speeds of up to 170 kmph.

“We truly do not have high-speed craft that can travel beyond 130 kmph and carry missiles and military radar systems with them produced anywhere,” he said.

“The Americans have high-speed craft which can travel about 105 kmph at most,” he said.

The rear admiral explained that the development of the fast-attack craft was a very “complex field” which demanded advanced designs that allow the craft to travel at high speeds without detaching from the water level.

Highlighting other undergoing projects of the marine organization, Rastegari added that all Iranian ships under development will be equipped with point-defense systems.

The rear admiral also underlined plans for future production of the “Pirouzan” hovercraft and a complete composite-body minesweeper.

Asked whether Iran was interested in producing aircraft carriers, Rastegari said that producing such vessels is not within Iran’s military doctrine despite Iran having the capability to produce them.

Iran has taken great strides seeking to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.

The country consequently produces a wide variety of advanced weapons systems and equipment based on its own technological capabilities.