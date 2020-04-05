China pauses in memory of virus victims and 'martyrs'

China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world's most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

At 10 a.m. (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China, AFP reported.

In Wuhan – the city where the virus first emerged late last year – sirens and horns sounded as people fell silent in the streets.

Tongji Hospital staff stood outside with heads bowed towards the main building, some in the protective hazmat suits that have become a symbol of the crisis worldwide.

Workers in protective wear paused silently beside barriers at one residential community – a reminder there are still tight restrictions on everyday life across Wuhan.

State media showed Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials standing outside a Beijing government compound, wearing white flowers.

National flags were lowered to half-mast across the country, including in the capital's Tiananmen Square.

Trains on Beijing's subway network halted, and AFP saw passengers stand silently in a mark of respect.

Remembrance

-----

Officials said the observance was a chance to mourn virus "martyrs" – an honorific title the government bestowed this week on 14 medical workers who died fighting the outbreak.

The hashtag "China remembers its heroes" had nearly 1.3 billion views on Twitter-like Weibo Saturday.

The martyrs include doctor Li Wenliang, a Wuhan whistleblower reprimanded by authorities for trying to warn others in the early days of the contagion.

Li's death from COVID-19 in February prompted a national outpouring of grief and anger at the government's handling of the crisis.

The ruling Communist Party has sought to direct criticism to local authorities in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei Province, who were accused of downplaying the severity of the virus.

Despite drastic measures to lock down the province in January, the epidemic spiraled into a global pandemic.

Some restrictions in Hubei were eased in recent weeks after the officially stated number of new infections dropped to near zero.

Virtual tomb sweeping

Saturday's commemoration coincided with the annual Qing Ming holiday – the "tomb sweeping" festival – when Chinese people visit the graves of relatives and leave offerings in remembrance.

Some restrictions were tightened again this week to prevent a second wave of infections, with authorities discouraging cemetery visits to mark the festival.

Last year, nearly ten million people visited cemeteries across the three-day holiday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

At Beijing's enormous Babaoshan cemetery, mourners made online reservations to visit graves in a limited number of time slots, with only three relatives allowed per tomb.

Nobody came or left Wuhan's Biandanshan Cemetery Saturday afternoon, and security staff stood at the gate.

Websites also offered people the chance to pay their respects at a "virtual" tomb, including by lighting a digital candle and leaving a dish of digital fruit.