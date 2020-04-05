Turkey opens border for 33 Iranian drivers stranded in Europe

Turkey opened its border to let 33 Iranian truck drivers stranded in Europe due to the novel coronavirus pandemic return home.

Head of Iran Roads Maintenance and Transport Organization Abdolhashem Hassannia said that hundreds of Iranian drivers who had been stranded in Europe have now returned home and negotiations are underway to help the rest of them to return to Iran, IRNA reported.

Iran’s Ambassador in Ankara Mohammad Farazmand said consultations with Turkish authorities are underway to let Iranian truck drivers stranded in Greece, Ukraine and Moldova to cross border and pave the way for their return to the country.

Hassannia added that 13 Iranian trucks stranded in Italy for a long time are to be taken to Turkey by sea.

The Iranian official on separate phone calls thanked Iranian ambassadors in Turkey, Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria for their efforts in this regard.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in the world, Turkish authorities decided to close their borders to European countries as well as Iran in order to prevent spread of the disease.