1207 GMT April 05, 2020

News ID: 267263
Published: 0350 GMT April 04, 2020

Iran: US has long record of backing terrorists

Iran: US has long record of backing terrorists

The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of foreign Affairs in response to the US state secretary said on Saturday that American diplomats for a long time were engaged in equipping and supporting terrorists, IRNA reported.

Abbas Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account that it is an “undisputed” fact that “US ‘diplomats’ have long been in business of coups, arming terrorists, fueling sectarian violence, supporting narcotic cartels, buying governments & companies, spying on even US allies, flirting with dictators and authoritarian regimes, butchers and terrorists, etc.”

Mousavi added that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (former CIA agent known as secretary of hate) and his masters have entered into a new phase which is called" Medical Terrorism."

“That’s why he has a conscience so filled with guilt that resorts to such psychological projection.”

Pompeo had accused Iranian diplomats of being terrorists and having had a role in an assassination in Turkey.

Iran’s Permanent representative to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote in a tweet on Thursday that “no one is fooled” with the US administration’s “limitless” Iran-bashing.

“While the world focuses on cooperation to defeat COVID-19 – and calls on the US to lift its economic terrorism – Secretary Pompeo disregards this and instead spreads disinformation: this time against Iranian diplomats.” Mousavi wrote.

 

   
Iran
US
terrorists
 
