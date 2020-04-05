IHA member: Iran’s hotels to continue serving corona patients as convalescent homes

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki

Iranian hotels are ready to continue providing services as convalescent homes to the country’s coronavirus patients and medical staff, said a member of Iran Hotel Association (IHA).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Amir-Naser Tabatabaei added the country’s hotels and accommodation centers will temporarily remain closed in an effort to curb the coronavirus spread.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of ‎Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries ‎and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the ‎countries. ‎

On Saturday, Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed to 3,452, with 158 more fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The total number of cases diagnosed with the disease reached 55,743, of whom 4,103 are in critical condition.

Tabatabaei said a large number of hotels in Iranian provinces have announced readiness to allocate their rooms for quarantining coronavirus patients since the day the Health Ministry called for such a service.

He added so far, however, this service has not been required given the country’s appropriate health and treatment infrastructure, noting that in some provinces hotels in proximity to treatment centers have provided medical staff with rooms to rest.

Iranian hotels will continue providing this service, Tabatabaei assured.

Earlier, Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki called on hotels across the country to host those patients whose treatment period at hospitals has come to an end yet cannot go home lest they infect members of their families.

By providing such a service, the country’s hotels will also be able to compensate for part of the financial losses they have sustained due to their closure. The Health Ministry said it would sign contracts with hotels to this end.

He added in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak in the country in late February, the IHA automatically began closing accommodation centers in most provinces in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Currently, the country’s hotels are required to be closed until April 8 as per the directive of the government and the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting Coronavirus. The trend to be reflected by the coronavirus spread will determine what will happen after that. Our decisions, however, will definitely be in complete coordination with the anti-coronavirus headquarters.”

He regretted that the domestic hospitality and tourism industries suffered heavy losses due to the spread of the virus, adding, “According to our estimates, they sustained a total loss of $714.285 million in the two-month period starting February 20. These two industries were among the country’s top 10 worst harmed by the coronavirus spread.”

Tabatabaei said that is why the government has approved to provide $833.33 million in loans to the domestic tourism, hospitality and handicraft sectors.

The loans will be granted to those complexes that refrain from firing their staff, he added.