1208 GMT April 05, 2020

News ID: 267265
Published: 0353 GMT April 04, 2020

Iran, Belarus discuss ways to boost economic cooperation

Iran, Belarus discuss ways to boost economic cooperation
mehrnews.com

Tehran and Minsk discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation in a meeting on Friday.

The meeting was held between Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Saeid Yari and Belarusian Minister of Industry Pavel Utiupin in Minsk, Mehr News Agency reported.  

Utiupin is also the co-president of the two countries' joint economic committee.

The two sides discussed the latest status of trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Belarus and conferred on making necessary arrangements to hold the 15th session of the joint committee.

Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) along with Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said in early March that exports to the EAEU countries in the first 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020) stood at $1.244 billion, indicating a growth of 105 percent, compared to the same period a year ago.

mehrnews.com

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
