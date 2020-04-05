RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1208 GMT April 05, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267266
Published: 0359 GMT April 04, 2020

CBI: Iran’s banking system will provide maximum assistance to tourism sector

CBI: Iran’s banking system will provide maximum assistance to tourism sector
IRNA

Domestic Economy Desk

Iranian banking system will provide with maximum assistance the domestic tourism sector businesses that have been harmed by the coronavirus spread in the country, said the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Abdolnaser Hemmati, added, “Today, I, along with First Vice President [Es’haq Jahangiri], attended a meeting with those involved in the domestic tourism, cultural heritage and handicrafts sectors. The officials of these sectors as well as the heads of the related associations expounded on the problems they face due to the coronavirus contagion in the country at a time when their activities should have been at their peak,” IRNA reported.

Hemmati said under normal circumstances, hotels, tourism and handicraft centers as well as travel agencies in Iran reach the peak of their activities and income generation during the New Year holidays (March 20-April 1), adding this year, their activities were completely suspended during the high season.

In the meeting, he added, they presented remarkable proposals concerning the postponement of the due date for the payment of the instalments and receiving new loans to prevent further harm to their businesses.

The CBI governor also stressed that the biggest harm the virus causes is endangering lives of Iranian people, which is far less important than its negative economic impacts.

He gave the assurance that the country’s banking system will provide with maximum assistance domestic tourism sector businesses harmed by the coronavirus spread, as prosperity will be restored to the sector only if the situation in the country returns to normal and the spread of the virus is fully contained.

 

 

   
KeyWords
CBI
banking
system
tourism sector
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1847 sec