CBI: Iran’s banking system will provide maximum assistance to tourism sector

Domestic Economy Desk

Iranian banking system will provide with maximum assistance the domestic tourism sector businesses that have been harmed by the coronavirus spread in the country, said the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Abdolnaser Hemmati, added, “Today, I, along with First Vice President [Es’haq Jahangiri], attended a meeting with those involved in the domestic tourism, cultural heritage and handicrafts sectors. The officials of these sectors as well as the heads of the related associations expounded on the problems they face due to the coronavirus contagion in the country at a time when their activities should have been at their peak,” IRNA reported.

Hemmati said under normal circumstances, hotels, tourism and handicraft centers as well as travel agencies in Iran reach the peak of their activities and income generation during the New Year holidays (March 20-April 1), adding this year, their activities were completely suspended during the high season.

In the meeting, he added, they presented remarkable proposals concerning the postponement of the due date for the payment of the instalments and receiving new loans to prevent further harm to their businesses.

The CBI governor also stressed that the biggest harm the virus causes is endangering lives of Iranian people, which is far less important than its negative economic impacts.

He gave the assurance that the country’s banking system will provide with maximum assistance domestic tourism sector businesses harmed by the coronavirus spread, as prosperity will be restored to the sector only if the situation in the country returns to normal and the spread of the virus is fully contained.