IRICA: Iran's five-month trade with ‏EAEU‎‏ surpasses $1.4b

1208 GMT April 05, 2020
The value of Iran’s trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) exceeded $1.4 billion in five months following the going into effect of a preferential trade agreement between the two sides, said the spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).
Rouhollah Latifi added the agreement went into force on October 27, 2019, IRNA reported.
Putting at $1.48 billion the exact value of the trade transactions between the two sides during October 27, 2019-March 25, 2020, he noted that of this figure, 67 percent pertained to Iran’s imports from the EAEU members and 33 percent to the country’s exports.
Latifi said the weight and value of Iran’s overseas sales to the EAEU countries stood at 1.15 million tons and $489 million.
He put Iran’s imports at 2.95 million tons in terms of weight and $999.3 million value-wise.
The IRICA spokesman said the value and weight of Iran’s preferential exports to the EAEU countries reached $136.26 and 123,960 tons.
Latifi added the weight of Iran’s preferential imports from the EAEU states amounted to 2.38 million tons valued at $749.81 million.
He said Russia was Iran’s top export destination, importing over 481,000 tons of products from the country worth $248.55 million.
Latifi added Russia accounted for over 50 percent of Iran’s total overseas sales to the EAEU countries.
He noted that following Russia, Armenia (24.6 percent) and Kazakhstan (16 percent) were the second and third top importers of Iranian products.
In addition, Latifi said Russia was top exporter of products to Iran, having sold over two million tons of goods to the country worth $713.7 million.
He noted that Russia accounted for close to 72 percent of Iran’s total imports from the EAEU states.
"Kazakhstan (24.9 percent) and Belarus (2.3 percent) ranked second and third in this regard."
He listed Iran’s major exports to the EAEU countries as apple, pistachio, liquefied natural gas, kiwifruit, cucumber and pickled cucumber, saying the country’s preferential exports included kiwifruit, pistachio, dried grape, lettuce, cabbage and broccoli.
Latifi added imported items were barely, cow corn, sunflower oil and meat products, listing the country’s preferential imports as barely, cow corn, paper and meat products.
He said pistachio, kiwifruit and dried grape were Iran’s major preferential export items accounting for, respectively, 46 percent, 27 percent and 10 percent of the country’s total overseas sales to the EAEU states, adding Iran’s top three preferential import products included barely (45 percent), cow corn (26 percent) and sunflower oil (17 percent).
Gilan’s trade
This comes as, the customs supervisor of the northern Iranian province of Gilan, Abolqassem Yousefinejad, said in the same five-month period, more than 328,000 tons of goods worth about $164 million were exported to the member countries of the EAEU from his province, according to Mehr News Agency.
He said the figures show 86 percent and 69 percent increases in terms of weight and value respectively, compared to those of the same period a year ago.
Yousefinejad listed exported products as minerals, vegetables, fruit, date, raisin, tea, glass, foodstuffs, textile and plastic products.
He added the province imported a total of 467,000 tons of goods valued at $327 million from the EAEU countries, indicating rises of 43 percent and 33 percent weight-wise and value-wise year-on-year.
Seeking to substantially increase trade, Iran and the EAEU signed a three-year provisional agreement in Astana, Kazakhstan, in May 2018.
Based on the preferential trade agreement the two sides have three years to upgrade the treaty into a full-fledged free trade deal that lowers or abolishes customs duties.
As part of the provisional preferential trade agreement, the average tariff set by the EAEU for imports of Iranian goods stands at 3.1 percent, while Iran’s average tariff for imported commodities from the EAEU amounts to 12.9 percent, according to the deputy head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agricultures for international affairs, Mohammadreza Karbasi.
Iran and EAEU have a total of 862 types of commodities listed in their preferential trade agreement. As per the deal, Iran will enjoy much easier export terms and lower customs duties for overseas sales of 502 items to EAEU states and the same things happen regarding the country’s import of 360 items from the EAEU members.
The EAEU is an economic union of states located in central and northern Asia and Eastern Europe. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force in January 2015.