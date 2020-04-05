Iran’s ‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ to compete at Munich festival

Iranian documentary ‘Copper Notes of a Dream’, by Reza Farahmand, is to attend the International Documentary Film Festival Munich in Germany.

The Iranian film will go on screen at the competition section of the 35th edition of the German festival known as DOK.festMünchen.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, this year’s edition of the festival will be held online on May 6 to 24.

The film is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Mallouk, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with Daesh terrorist group.

Mallouk dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Mallouk and some friends pull the copper wires out of the walls of vacant buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled will understand, if they ever return.

‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ has already attended a number of international film events, including the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia, the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece, the 72nd Locarno Film Festival in Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland, the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival in South Korea, the Camden International Film Festival in the US, and the Hainan Island International Film Festival in China.

The film also received a special mention for Best Feature Documentary Director at the 22nd Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece.

The German festival has been held annually since 1985 and is considered the largest festival for feature-length documentaries in Germany.

It focuses on socially relevant and artistically valuable documentary films. The event also includes the industry platform DOK.forum, the children and youth program DOK.education and the touring festival DOK.tour Bayern.

According to the official website of the event, the Munich festival holds yearly and accepts and screens over 150 works. The selected pieces show people from different walks of life.