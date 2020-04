PMO: Loading, unloading at Iranian ports decline 55% amid virus outbreak

Loading and unloading operations of goods at Iranian ports since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) have witnessed a decline of 55 percent year-on-year due to the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

This is shown by the figures of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Mehr News Agency reported.

In addition to the coronavirus outbreak, the consequent imposition of restrictions for transit of vessels and ships along the country’s borders has been another reason for the significant decline

According to the PMO statistics, some 2.86 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded in ports of the country during March 20-April 4, 2020.

The MPO figures also indicate that loading and unloading operations in container, dry bulk, liquid bulk, general cargo and oil products sectors have decreased 80 percent, 40 percent, 76 percent, 70 percent and 52 percent respectively.

A total of 6.41 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded in ports of the country last year (which ended on March 19, 2020).