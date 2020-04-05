Europeans to cooperate with Iran to restore Jame Mosque of Qazvin

A group of European restoration experts will cooperate with Iran to renovate parts of the Jame Mosque of Qazvin in northwestern Iran, which is one of the oldest Islamic structures in Iran.

Cooperated with Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage Tourism and Handicrafts, they will work on the dome and maqsurah (closed-off space) of the mosque, IRNA wrote.

The head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department in Qazvin Province Alireza Khazaeli said the European team is highly experienced in restoring ancient monuments.

He added that 15 to 20 ancient buildings in Qazvin Province will also go under restoration until the end of the current Persian year (ending March 20, 2021).

The oldest section of the mosque is said to be constructed by the orders of Harun al-Rashid, the fifth Abbasid caliph, in 807 CE.

Later additions were made, the last was during the late Safavid Era (1501–1736). The double layered main dome of the mosque was added in Seljuk Era (1037–1194). The mosque also features some precious examples of relief calligraphy from medieval times.

In spite of the devastating Mongol conquest of Persia in the early 13th century, the mosque still stands today in its full glory. It is still in use. Parts of the mosque have been turned into a public library.