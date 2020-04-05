Local historian unearths valuable Georgian painting

When local historian Andy Craig read a single-line description of a valuable Georgian painting in a dusty old book, he assumed it was a long lost artwork that would never ever be unearthed.

The huge canvas, measuring 8ft wide and called 'Gestingthorpe Choir', depicts a group of musicians and was last seen hanging in an Essex farmhouse in 1903.

Now Craig, chairman of his village’s history group, has left art historians aghast by spotting the painting hanging on the dining room wall of one of Britain's most celebrated experts on valuable old artworks.

He had tuned into Philip Mould's online virtual tour of his collection at Duck End House, Oxfordshire, when he realized it matched the description of a painting he had read about on a single page of 'Notes on the Parish of Gestingthorpe', published in 1905.

Craig wasted no time in contacting Mould to reveal that he knew it was a crucial piece of British art history.

"It's a unique and huge scale document which escaped to America 120 years ago, and lost its meaning and identity. But as a result of my film and a very attentive local historian, suddenly it's a really emotive piece of history." Mould told The Telegraph

Mould, an acclaimed British art expert, is known for his skill in unearthing 'sleeper' paintings - works whose real value has been overlooked.

He bought the piece, believed to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, at a sale in New York 30 years ago.

Dating back to the 1730s or 40s, he had been told it was the work of an unknown American artist and he had no reason to question that until Craig emailed him out of the blue to say it "felt very familiar" to him.

Explaining that he had read a description of the piece in his book, Craig wrote, "Anything relating to the village history does not go unnoticed”.

While the eight musicians in the painting are yet to be identified, the man holding the bowl in the top left is believed to be a mid-18th century potter called Joseph Rippingale.

"This crucial piece of documentary evidence from Andy – a man I have never met – has miraculously turned a painted oddity into a fantastic piece of social art history, not to mention an emotive piece of Essex heritage.

"A documented image of this subject and scale is an extreme rarity and a puzzle I never dreamed of solving – it is thrilling."