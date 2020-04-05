RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1208 GMT April 05, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267273
Published: 0505 GMT April 04, 2020

US troops in Iraq to be treated as ‘occupiers’: Statement

US troops in Iraq to be treated as ‘occupiers’: Statement

Eight groups of Iraqi Resistance Movement in a joint statement on Saturday said that US military forces in Iraq are considered as ‘occupier’ and announced that they would turn Iraq into hell for occupiers.

In a joint statement issued by Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Al-Awfiya, Kata’ib Jund al-Imam Movement, Al-Nujaba Resistance Movement, Sayyed al-Shohada, Imam Ali, Ashura and Al-Khorasani battalions, three messages have been sent by the resistance groups, the first of which is related to the presence of US military forces in Iraq that they [US forces] will be treated with the language of force and the operations that have taken place are nothing but a simple response, Mehr News Agency reported.

The second message of the eight groups of Iraqi Resistance Movement is addressed to the political groups in which they have stated their opposition to Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurufi and considered him as an American candidate.

The third message of these groups is addressed to the Iraqi people that these groups have emphasized their strong presence for countering any crisis such as new enemy i.e. coronavirus global pandemic and that these groups are ready to defend and sacrifice their lives.

 

   
KeyWords
US
troops
Iraq
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4256 sec