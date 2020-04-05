RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1208 GMT April 05, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267274
Published: 0527 GMT April 04, 2020

US cruel sanctions, obstacle in fight against COVID-19: VP

US cruel sanctions, obstacle in fight against COVID-19: VP

Iran's first vice president said that the novel coronavirus has spread to almost all countries and has become a major global pandemic, adding if the obstacle of brutal US sanctions is removed, the country can fight the coronavirus and manage the situation better.

In a meeting with managers and officials of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Saturday, Eshaq Jahangiri noted that activists and economic enterprises under the ministry, such as hotels, accommodations, and handicrafts, suffered the most from the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iran Press reported.

"By proper measures and planning, we must not allow tourism and handicrafts and their subdivisions to be harmed further."

Jahangiri said that important predictions have been made about the economic consequences of the spread of the virus around the world, and of course, all parts of the world and the Islamic Republic would be affected.

“We need to increase our ability to cope with this disease and overcome the conditions that the virus has imposed on us,” he added.

The first vice president emphasized that the issue of health and treatment of the people is the main and most important priority of the government. "Apart from this important priority, economic issues and consequences of COVID-19 are also important priorities that we must plan to overcome."

Jahangiri referred to the US sanctions imposed on the country, saying, “We are in the midst of brutal US sanctions."

He further addressed the US President Donald Trump, and said, “If you remove the obstacles, we will be able to better fight coronavirus and manage this situation,” he said.

Various officials in the US have also criticized Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran.

The US Senator Bernie Sanders in his tweet on 31 March said that US sanctions are obstructing medicine and aid from getting in, while coronavirus has caused suffering and death to Iranians.

Worldwide, the total number of infections recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reached more than 1,000,000. Nearly 230,000 people have recovered globally, while the global death toll has neared 60,000.

In Iran, more than 55,000 have been infected with COVID-19, nearly 3,500 have died and the number of recovered patients has neared 20,000.

 

   
KeyWords
US
sanctions
COVID-19
first vice president
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/1785 sec