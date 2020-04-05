US cruel sanctions, obstacle in fight against COVID-19: VP

Iran's first vice president said that the novel coronavirus has spread to almost all countries and has become a major global pandemic, adding if the obstacle of brutal US sanctions is removed, the country can fight the coronavirus and manage the situation better.

In a meeting with managers and officials of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Saturday, Eshaq Jahangiri noted that activists and economic enterprises under the ministry, such as hotels, accommodations, and handicrafts, suffered the most from the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iran Press reported.

"By proper measures and planning, we must not allow tourism and handicrafts and their subdivisions to be harmed further."

Jahangiri said that important predictions have been made about the economic consequences of the spread of the virus around the world, and of course, all parts of the world and the Islamic Republic would be affected.

“We need to increase our ability to cope with this disease and overcome the conditions that the virus has imposed on us,” he added.

The first vice president emphasized that the issue of health and treatment of the people is the main and most important priority of the government. "Apart from this important priority, economic issues and consequences of COVID-19 are also important priorities that we must plan to overcome."

Jahangiri referred to the US sanctions imposed on the country, saying, “We are in the midst of brutal US sanctions."

He further addressed the US President Donald Trump, and said, “If you remove the obstacles, we will be able to better fight coronavirus and manage this situation,” he said.

Various officials in the US have also criticized Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran.

The US Senator Bernie Sanders in his tweet on 31 March said that US sanctions are obstructing medicine and aid from getting in, while coronavirus has caused suffering and death to Iranians.

Worldwide, the total number of infections recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reached more than 1,000,000. Nearly 230,000 people have recovered globally, while the global death toll has neared 60,000.

In Iran, more than 55,000 have been infected with COVID-19, nearly 3,500 have died and the number of recovered patients has neared 20,000.