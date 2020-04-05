How to make your own face mask

It's difficult to keep your distance in a grocery store or pharmacy, so now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says we should wear a homemade mask in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus — particularly in areas with high community transmission.

Officials don't want healthy people using medical masks because of fears they would buy them all (kind of like toilet paper) and not leave them for health care workers, USA Today wrote.

We have the answer: Make your own.

The masks don't need to be professional-grade to help fight against COVID-19. According to recent studies, the virus can spread between people in proximity by coughing, sneezing or even speaking.

It is important to note that covering your face with a piece of cloth won't protect you. But, it could help you from spreading the virus if you're like some people who lack symptoms and don't know they have it.

Sewing your own mask is easy, says Jeannette Childers, who’s 77 and lives in Mesa, Arizona. She’s among scores of volunteers across the country sewing masks. So far, she’s made 65.

Note: Make sure your printer is set up to print at "actual size."

1. Cut material and interfacing to 12 x 9 inches

2. Iron interfacing to material (adhesive side to back of material)

3. Once ironed, fold fabric in half with interfacing on the outside

4. Cut two pieces of elastic — each 7-inches long

5. Pin and sew 1/4-inch from edge leaving a two-inch gap in the center

6. Put elastic band on each corner, inside the material and pin to keep in place, making sure the elastic is not twisted. Pinning in center as well

7. Using the pattern, mark locations of pleat lines and add pins on both sides

8. Fold 3 pleats. Sew around the entire perimeter of the mask, this holds the pleats in place, and closes the 2-inch gap

All you have to do is remove the pins, test out your new mask and head out to do your grocery shopping or wherever might make social distancing difficult.

While you’re at it, make extra to donate. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers.



