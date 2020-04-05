Earth vibrating substantially less

According to seismologists, that drastic reduction in human hustle and bustle is causing the Earth to move substantially less. The planet is 'standing still', sciencealert.com reported.
Thomas Lecocq, a geologist and seismologist at the Royal Observatory in Belgium, noticed that the country's capital Brussels is experiencing a 30 to 50 percent reduction in ambient seismic noise since the lockdowns began, as CNN reported.
That means data collected by seismologists is becoming more accurate, capable of detecting even the smallest tremors — despite the fact that many of the scientific instruments in use today are near city centers.
"You'll get a signal with less noise on top, allowing you to squeeze a little more information out of those events," Andy Frassetto, a seismologist at the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology in Washington, D.C. told Nature.
Researchers in Los Angeles and in West London, UK noticed a similar trend.
But seismologists collecting data from remote stations far away from human civilization might not see a change at all, according to Nature.
Regardless, a significant drop in seismic noise also shows that we're at least doing one thing right during the current pandemic: Staying in the safety of our own homes as we wait for the virus to run its course.