Climate inequality driven by transport practices

The richest 10 percent of people consume around 20 times more energy than the bottom 10 percent, an international study carried out at the University of Leeds has found.

The research, which covered 86 countries including all of Europe, looked at how different income classes tend to spend their money.

Unsurprisingly, it found that the richer people become, the more energy they tend to use. But it also showed that rich people tend to spend their extra money on the highest carbon activities — and in particular transport, sciencefocus.com reported.

“All over the world, the trend is that richer households within each country spend their extra money on energy-intensive goods and services that are related to transport,” said Julia Steinberger, professor ecological economics at the University of Leeds and co-author of the paper. “This inequality and the overuse of transport by richer income classes was really quite a surprise to me.”

The disproportionally-high transport energy used by rich people is due to them taking more flights, buying more and larger cars and driving longer distances in them, shows the paper, which was published in the scientific journal Nature Energy.

“Even within countries like Germany or the UK, richer households tend to be responsible for the kilometers driven,” said Steinberger. “Not necessarily the number of trips, but the super-long trips where people are crisscrossing the country with their large cars tend to be richer households.”

The finding that transport, and especially flying, is the most unequal form of energy use is the most striking part of the new study, said Tim Gore, head of policy on climate, food and land rights at Oxfam, who was not involved with the study. “Across the 86 countries studied, the poorest 50 percent of people are responsible for less than five percent of energy used in aviation, while the top 10 percent richest are responsible for 75 percent,” he said.

The research could help to shed light on which climate policies are best placed to cut emissions in different areas, said Steinberger.

For example, taxing high consumption of vehicle fuel and flights could cut emissions and energy use because they are luxury products that richer people tend to consume a lot of.

“Policies that target those high consumers through monetary means and taxation make absolute sense,” said Steinberger.