UK virus bailout 'not enough' as flood keeps coming

GARETH FULLER/PA P&O Ferries argues that it deserves government support as it provides vital infrastructure to the UK.

Every sector of the British economy is suffering and asking the government to do more. Such is the scale of the economic hit that the country is facing from the coronavirus pandemic that even the widening of the government's bailout last week has failed to assuage business leaders' concerns.

The travel industry is seeking a relaxation of consumer protection rules, charities say they face a £4 billion shortfall amid rocketing demand for their services, and Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic said it needs a multi-million pound rescue package, theguardian.com reported.

Even in normal times such requests would pose a quandary for governments. But now they are flooding in at once.

Against this backdrop, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Rishi Sunak, was forced to update the government’s rescue plan last week. Sunak said he would prevent banks from requesting personal guarantees for emergency loans to small businesses and would extend the reach of his £330 billion coronavirus business interruption loan scheme — under which the government offers interest-free 12-month loans.

Larger firms not currently eligible for loans — the so-called ‘squeezed middle’ of this crisis who were too big for the small-firms schemes but not large enough for the major bailout loans — would benefit from a new scheme under which the government would provide a guarantee of 80 percent so that banks could make loans of up to £25 million to firms with an annual turnover of between £45 million and £500 million.

Business lobby groups backed the upgrades to the rescue plan, albeit with a warning that the small print should not prove a barrier to firms accessing vital funds. Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The announcement of a new loan scheme for mid-sized companies closes a significant gap in existing support.”

However, for some sectors it is not just a question of accessible finance. Travel firms said the difference between staying afloat and going bust could be changes to regulations as much as access to credit.

Marc Vincent, the finance director of Newmarket Holidays, said the UK needs to follow the example of other EU governments, which have overturned consumer protection rules requiring travel firms to pay customer refunds within 14 days.

Vincent said a switch to credit notes, which can be used to buy a holiday at a later date or redeemed for cash after two years, would protect hundreds of travel firms that have usually paid in advance for airline tickets and hotels that are also in lockdown.

Travel firms are among many industries that have temporarily ceased their main operations, but have incurred higher costs in other areas after keeping staff working to answer customer calls or provide other services. It means they can only use the government’s furlough scheme — which pays 80 percent of staff salaries up to a cap of about £25,000 to workers sent home — to subsidize the cost of some staff while others remain active on the company payroll.

Kristy Elsmere, joint managing director of the coach company Woods Travel Group, said a legal change allowing the use of credit notes would be an important reform, even though most of the company’s regular customers were accepting vouchers or re-booking trips later in the year.

Referring to one industry-specific bailout announced last week, she said: “Some coach companies also run buses and have benefited from the new £400 million bus rescue scheme, so they will have some cash coming in from that. But we don’t, so we need the government to look at the package travel arrangements and allow credit notes to be given to customers.”

Sunak agreed to cover the losses of bus companies in England over the next three months to ensure that services can still run.

Bus industry executives lobbied the government after ministers advised people against all non-essential travel, and passenger numbers ‘fell off a cliff’. A £167 million fund will ensure that bus companies can cover their costs on essential services so that key employees, such as NHS staff, can get to work. The funding, which adds to an existing £200 million bus subsidy scheme, follows similar agreements in Scotland and Wales.

Stagecoach, a key player in the industry, said that its local regional bus companies were currently seeing sales at about 15 percent of normal levels. The company, which will suspend it Megabus coaches between major towns and cities this weekend, said the new funding would mean “key workers can still get to and from work, and that communities can still access other services”, such as shopping for food or picking up medicines.