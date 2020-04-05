Rouhani: Low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11 under coronavirus protocols

President Hassan Rouhani visits on Sunday a fair in the capital Tehran showcasing medical supplies produced by Iranian companies to help the country combat the novel coronavirus.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in Iran which is hit by the new coronavirus.

"Under the supervision of the Health Ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday," Rouhani said in a televised meeting, adding that "those activities will resume in Tehran from April 18" under health protocols and careful monitoring.

Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease known as COVID-19 but authorities are also concerned that measures to limit public life to contain the virus could wreck the economy.

"Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday...The decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities," the president said.

A person who tests positive for the coronavirus is obliged to inform his manager and put himself under a two-week self-quarantine, he said.

Rouhani said the suspension of "high-risk activities" — schools, universities and various social, cultural, sports and religious events would be extended to April 18.

AFP

The Health Ministry said on Sunday Iran's death toll from COVID-19 had reached 3,603 among a total of 58,226 infected people. The daily death toll has been rising by at least 100.

"Fortunately, the recovery process has accelerated and so far 22,011 patients have recovered and been discharged," Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Authorities have complained that a considerable number of Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the New Year holidays that began on March 20.

Health officials have since warned of a new wave of coronavirus infections in Iran.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said Saturday that the greater Tehran area may face a coronavirus resurgence after many residents flouted advisories to stay home, crowding streets and causing traffic jams across the city as the country’s New Year holidays ended.

“We are still concerned about the virus, for example with the level of traffic in Tehran today and queues of cars stuck on freeways, because these people can take the virus to their homes or workplaces,” Harirchi said.

“Even a medium level of virus here can spread to nearby cities with the high level of job-related traffic between nearby cities and Tehran,” said Harirchi, who has himself been ill with COVID-19.

The government has refrained from imposing a lockdown on cities but prohibited intercity travel until April 8.

Rouhani said this ban would now be extended until April 18.

Authorities have closed schools and universities as well as four key Shia pilgrimage destinations, including the shrine in Qom, the city where the first deaths were reported.

They have also canceled the main weekly Friday prayers and temporarily closed Parliament.

The legislature is set to resume open sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lawmakers have held several online sessions.

Reuters and Press TV contributed to this story.