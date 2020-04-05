Iran plans to produce four million face masks daily: Minister

As the spread of the coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, continues, Iran plans to increase its production of protective face masks to four million per day in coming weeks, said the minister of industry, mine and trade.

Iran’s daily face mask production capacity was about 700,000 before the outbreak of the pandemic, Reza Rahmani added, saying at that time, the country’s output stood at 300,000 face masks per day, IRNA reported.

Rahmani said the Iranian production units are at present working round-the-clock.

He noted that his ministry is taking each and every required measure under the protocols adopted by the Ministry of Health and is acting in coordination with the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting Coronavirus.

The minister also said that the country’s production of detergents and alcohol have grown eight-fold and twenty-fold respectively in less than two months.

Production of disposable gloves has more than doubled, Rahmani said, noting that the country used to produce some two million pairs a day before the outbreak of the disease, while it is now producing 4.5 million pairs per day.

“All our products are handed over to the Ministry of Health and distributed under the supervision and control of the ministry.”

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has supplied 10 million protective face masks to the Ministry of Health, the minister said, adding this comes as, nearly 20 million face masks have been imported over the past few weeks.

Earlier, Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the deputy industry, mine and trade minister, said Iranian production units have produced over 15 million face masks since the beginning of the coronavirus ‎outbreak in the country. ‎

He added the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has placed on its agenda as two ‎top priorities making greater use of domestic capacities and facilitating imports of items needed by the ‎country’s health and treatment network, in the light of the emphasis put by Leader of the Islamic ‎Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on boosting domestic production and the policies adopted by the Iranian ‎government to this end. ‎

He said by activating domestic production units, the ministry has helped produce 15.26 million face masks ‎over the past few weeks. ‎

The deputy minister added the figure pertains to the production of N95 and three-layer face masks, of ‎which 14.88 million have been distributed in the country and the rest will soon be handed over to the ‎distribution companies affiliated to the Food and Drug Administration of Iran. ‎

According to statistics and based on the directive issued by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, production ‎of hygiene products in Iran witnessed a significant increase concurrent with the start of the outbreak in the ‎country, he said, noting that in this period, Iran’s production of antiseptics has grown eight-fold. ‎

He said during March 3-27, Iran imported 16.15 million N95 and three-layer face masks, 540,000 protective ‎gowns and 1,280 liters of ethanol despite US sanctions on the country. ‎

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of ‎Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries ‎and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the ‎countries. ‎