Daily gas extraction from South Pars reached 700mcm last year: CEO

Daily gas extraction capacity from the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in southern Iran exceeded 700 million cubic meters (mcm) in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19), said the CEO of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC).
Mohammad Meshkinfam also said the jacket of SP Phase 11 will be installed in the Persian Gulf in coming weeks, IRNA reported.
He said the development of the offshore section of the SP joint field was completed in the previous year, noting that six platforms belonging to the field’s phases 13, 14, 22, 23 and 24 were installed last year, of which four have become operational.
SP Gas Field is jointly shared between Iran and Qatar.
The remaining two platforms, 13A and 13C, will soon be installed after a brief delay due the coronavirus spread in the country, putting the maximum time needed for the installation of the platforms by his company at two weeks, Meshkinfam added.
He said efforts are underway by the POGC to begin production at the first gas sweetening train of the refinery of Phase 14 by March 2021, saying the phase’s offshore section was fully developed in the previous year.
The CEO added drilling operations will begin in Phase 11 once its jacket is installed.
He said the POGC is expected to soon present its plan for the development of Farzad Gas Field, jointly shared with Saudi Arabia, in the Persian Gulf.
Meshkinfam said his company’s main priority in the current year is to complete SP Gas Field’s remaining 22 development projects.