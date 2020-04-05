Daily gas extraction from South Pars reached 700mcm last year: CEO

Domestic Economy Desk ‎

Daily gas extraction capacity from the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in southern Iran exceeded 700 million cubic ‎meters (mcm) in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19), said the CEO of the Pars Oil ‎and Gas Company (POGC). ‎

Mohammad Meshkinfam also said the jacket of SP Phase 11 will be installed in the Persian Gulf in coming ‎weeks, IRNA reported. ‎

He said the development of the offshore section of the SP joint field was completed in the previous year, ‎noting that six platforms belonging to the field’s phases 13, 14, 22, 23 and 24 were installed last year, of ‎which four have become operational. ‎

SP Gas Field is jointly shared between Iran and Qatar. ‎

The remaining two platforms, 13A and 13C, will soon be installed after a brief delay due the coronavirus ‎spread in the country, putting the maximum time needed for the installation of the platforms by his ‎company at two weeks, Meshkinfam added. ‎

He said efforts are underway by the POGC to begin production at the first gas sweetening train of the ‎refinery of Phase 14 by March 2021, saying the phase’s offshore section was fully developed in the ‎previous year. ‎

The CEO added drilling operations will begin in Phase 11 once its jacket is installed. ‎

He said the POGC is expected to soon present its plan for the development of Farzad Gas Field, jointly ‎shared with Saudi Arabia, in the Persian Gulf. ‎

Meshkinfam said his company’s main priority in the current year is to complete SP Gas Field’s remaining 22 ‎development projects. ‎