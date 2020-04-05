RSS
News ID: 267307
Published: 0257 GMT April 05, 2020

Iran kiwifruit exports over $​​​​​​​80m: Official

Iran kiwifruit exports over $​​​​​​​80m: Official
IRNA

Iran has become one of the five leading producers of kiwifruit in the world as exports hit a record high of over $80 million a year.

A senior official at the Iranian Agricultural Jihad Ministry said on Sunday that the value of exports of kiwifruit from the country in the 10-month period ending late January 2020 exceeded $82 million, Press TV reported.

Zahra Jalili-Moqaddam said the total output of kiwifruit in Iran is around 360,000 metric tons per year, adding that the country is currently fourth in the world in terms of production of the nutritionally-packed egg-shaped berry.

Kiwifruit is currently farmed in around 12,400 hectares of orchards across three northern Iranian provinces on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea. Farmers currently gain $0.7 per kilogram of kiwifruit when shipped to the international markets, making its export more competitive compared to other fruits.

“Today, kiwifruit is deemed a completely economic product as it brings more economic yield compared to the cultivation of other agricultural products in the same climate,” said Jalili-Moqaddam, who serves as the director of the Office for Tropical and Semi-Tropical Fruits at the Iranian Agricultural Jihad Ministry.

The official said that the Iranian kiwifruit is becoming more popular in foreign markets because of its taste properties, less use of pesticides during cultivation and better packaging methods compared to other producers like China, Italy, New Zealand and Chile.

She said the government was planning improvement schemes for nearly 2,500 hectares of kiwifruit orchards in the country until March 2022, adding that 500 hectares of those lands had already been covered under such plans in the past Iranian calendar year which ended late March.

 

 

   
Resource: IRNA
