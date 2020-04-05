China sends coronavirus aid shipment to Iran

Iran’s Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said that Chinese government has sent two planeloads of coronavirus aid to Iran to help the Islamic Republic to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Keshavarz-Zadeh said that the new consignments of Chinese medical supplies were sent to Tehran with two flights from Beijing, according to IRNA.

The envoy said the Chinese government and people have so far sent 28 planeloads of aid shipment to Iran from the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic, he added, China has provided Iran with more than 10 million masks, 500,000 COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, 300,000 surgery and isolation gowns, 2.2 million gloves, 350 ventilators, 500 prefabricated hospital rooms, and a broad range of medicines and medical equipment, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The ambassador also said that Jack Ma, Chinese business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba Group, has donated one million masks to Iran.