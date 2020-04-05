Central Iranian province’s annual exports near $1b: Customs official

Close to 1.8 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $977.6 million were exported from the central Iranian province of Markazi during the past Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19), a senior official of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

Esmaeil Hosseini, the director general of Markazi Province’s Customs Administration said the figures indicate an increases of 18 percent in terms of weight and a four percent decline in terms of value year-on-year, Mehr News Agency reported.

Exported items mainly included iron rebar, steel slab, hydrocarbon fuels, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, glass, crystalware, fruit juice and potato chips, he said.

The province sends its products to over 80 international markets.

Hosseini noted that last year, some 180,000 tons of goods worth around $110 million were imported to the province from 58 countries.

The imports indicate yearly increase of 10 percent and 17 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

Comprising 12 counties and being home to 1.41 million people, Markazi Province is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.