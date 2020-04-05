Iran’s wheat production expected to reach 14m tons this year: Official

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran is expected to produce 14 million tons of wheat in the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20).

Esmaeil Esfandiarpour the manager of the Agricultural Jihad Ministry’s wheat production project and an advisor to the agriculture minister, added wheat harvest in the country has already begun in Bushehr Province (southern Iran) and Sistan and Baluchestan Province (southeastern Iran) concurrently, IRNA reported.

He added the crop’s harvest will soon begin in the provinces of Fars (southern Iran), Khuzestan (southwestern Iran) and Kerman (southern Iran), saying by April 19, wheat harvest will start in all areas of the country with an arid climate.

Putting at four and a half months the entire duration of wheat harvest in Iran, Esfandiarpour noted that harvest of the crop will start in Iranian regions with temperate and cold climates as of June 4 and August 5 respectively.

Expressing satisfaction with the favorable precipitation in the country (225 millimeters) since the beginning of the current agricultural year (that started on September 23, 2019), he hoped that this year would be an on-year.

Esfandiarpour said over six million hectares in the country are under wheat cultivation, of which over four million are dryland farms.

The official added 18,000 combine harvesters are ready to begin wheat harvest in the country.

Esfandiarpour stressed that wheat harvest cannot be stopped due to the coronavirus spread in the country as the crop is the chief ingredient of people’s main food.