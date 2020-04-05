Iran police bust 714kg of drugs

Police forces in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan seized 714 kilograms of opium from drug smugglers.

Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Colonel Mohammad Mollashahi said on Sunday that following a comprehensive intelligence operation, the border guards identified a smuggling gang near Mirjaveh border and impounded 714 kilograms of opium from the smugglers.

Mollashahi said that one of the smugglers has been arrested and the rest of them fled the area, using the darkness of the night.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, which shares border with Afghanistan, is the main route for smuggling narcotics to the European countries.

Iran has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

In February, the head of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General Masoud Zahedian, said Iran is a strong barrier against the flow of narcotics to Europe and called for international efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Zahedian made the remarks during a press conference in Italy’s capital after attending an international conference on drug trafficking, which brought together representatives from 57 nations in the Italian capital.

Elaborating on Iran’s efforts against drug trafficking, the Iranian official said Iran had made significant headway in the fight against narcotics in spite of the unjust sanctions imposed by the US.

Zahedian said that 814 tons of narcotics were seized by the Iranian police last year alone, which could have caused a catastrophe in Europe.

He noted that the discoveries have been appreciated by the Europeans, but due to the US sanctions, Iran has not been able to receive or even buy the necessary equipment to fight the smuggling activities.

He said the 2,000 kilometers of border in the east and 1,700 kilometers of border in the south can be a path for drug traffickers. Monitoring the long border needs equipment, which has been limited by the West and the US.

Zahedian warned that if Europe does not pay its share of fighting against drug trafficking, the European society will face a difficult situation.