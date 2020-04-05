RSS
0709 GMT April 05, 2020

News ID: 267319
Published: 0352 GMT April 05, 2020

Iranian researchers produce Favipiravir to treat COVID-19

Iranian researchers produce Favipiravir to treat COVID-19

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said Iran’s Shahid Beheshti University managed to produce Favipiravir medicine.

Velayati said on Sunday 5 April that Favipiravir medicine received the Ethics Committee’s approval and after observing legal procedures was sent to Massih Daneshvari Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, Iran Press reported.

He added that Massih Daneshvari Hospital receives no money for treating the coronavirus infected patients and provides them with full service.

Velayati who has recovered from COVID-19 attended the first meeting of the scientific council of the hospital in the new Iranian year.

He appreciated the hard work of the health center staff who are fighting at the forefront of fighting coronavirus.

 

   
KeyWords
Iranian researchers
Favipiravir
COVID-19
 
