Iran begins to broadcast theatrical plays online over COVID-19

During the time when almost all cultural events are either canceled or being held online, Iran theatersalso began online broadcasting oftheatrical plays over COVID-19 concernsto entertain people at home.

The project, which began on April 5, will be executed by Iran’s first online network designed for screening films and theaters titled ‘Namayesh Net’.

Namayesh Net has previously broadcasted 1,600 performances in Tehran and other provinces.

Iranian playwright Hossein Fadaei said that although theaters make sense in presence of the viewers in theater halls, broadcasting plays online is inevitable these days, IRNA reported.

He added that dramatic productions could be made and be posted on social networks and broadcast on TV, explaining that TV and the Internet are the only communicative tools at present.

One of the theater halls in Iran’s capital Tehran is equipped for this plan, he said.

The theater organizers have also planned programs to conduct interviews with the artists before their performances.

Started as of March 27, a number of Iranian singers are also staging their concerts online every night for two weeks.

Tehran municipality in collaboration with a cultural institute organized these concerts during the spread of the deadly virus. Iran’s Culture Ministry has also issued the permission for these concerts.

While the world is fighting against COVID-19, many are trying to keep people entertained in their safe environment of home.

Up to now, online broadcasting of several films, plays, concerts and other cultural activities have been proved to be the safest mode to stop the total shut down of the industries.