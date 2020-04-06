RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1215 GMT April 06, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267331
Published: 0701 GMT April 06, 2020

ITE postponed due to coronavirus epidemic

ITE postponed due to coronavirus epidemic

The date of the first Istanbul Transaction Exhibition (ITE) was postponed due to global concerns about the spread of the coronavirus on June 7-8, 2021.

Companies that have registered can apply for a refund or receive a special discount for next year.

Emin Hi-tech Trade (EHT), the host of the first Istanbul Transaction Fair, decided to change the date of the event due to the health concerns of the Istanbul Transaction participants and their visitors.

According to eminht.com, ITE will be held next year at the Center for International and Specialist Congresses (ICC) in Istanbul.

The event will be attended by leading brands and international media in a 3,000-square-meter area in one of the largest and most important exhibition centers in the city, itefaba.com wrote.

Iranian Center for Promotion of Ebanking and Professional Training (FABA) collaborates with the expo organizers as a consultant and business partner.

The IT event, as a specialized, technological, business-to-business (B2B) event, is a place for interaction, collaboration, and trading of banking industry activists, payment card industry, insurance, smart city, software and hardware service providers, and new technology solutions providers based on global trends.

   
KeyWords
ITE
coronavirus
Istanbul
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4018 sec