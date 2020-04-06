Penguins actually 'talk' under water: Scientists

By Andrea Thiebault*

Penguins, like all seabirds, are known to be highly vocal on land where they come to breed. They use these vocalizations to help them recognize their mate and kin.

Outside of the breeding season, seabirds spend most of their life at sea and are adapted to the marine environment where they feed. Penguins are very unique among seabirds for their extreme diving abilities. They can perform series of dives to depths of between 20 and 500 meters (depending on the species) in search of fish, krill, or squid.

Given the penguins' diving abilities, we wanted to know if they produced sound underwater. To do this, our Marine Apex Predator Research Unit (MAPRU) team at Nelson Mandela University (South Africa) attached small video loggers, with built-in microphones, on the back of three species of penguins: The King penguin, the Gentoo penguin and the Macaroni penguin.

Our study provides the first evidence that penguins emit sounds under water when they hunt.

These species were chosen because they reflect the diversity of feeding strategies in penguins. The King penguin is specialized to feed on fish at a substantial depth (200m), whereas the Macaroni penguin feeds mostly on schooling krill within the first 10m of the water column.

In contrast, the Gentoo penguin displays a very diverse foraging strategy, feeding on all sorts of prey at all depths.

The birds were caught as they left their breeding colonies at Marion Island (a sub-Antarctic island off South Africa) on the way out to the sea. We then retrieved the cameras after a single foraging trip.

We found that all vocalizations were short and emitted during dives when the penguin was hunting. Most vocalizations (73 percent) happened during the bottom phase of the dives. This is where penguins mostly catch their food, as opposed to the descent and ascent.

More than 50 percent of the vocalizations were directly associated with a hunting behavior: immediately after they had accelerated (chasing prey) or immediately after an attempt at catching prey.

Because vocalizations were produced by all three species of penguins, it suggests that underwater vocal behavior may exist in other penguin species. The vocalizations were also recorded in higher proportion when penguins were feeding on fish, compared to krill and squid. This suggests they could be more common in penguins that feed on fish.

Unexpected?

Our findings on their vocal behavior were totally unexpected, though some of the penguin acoustics experts on our team in France had their suspicions about what we might discover.

We already knew that the use of vocalizations at the sea surface was related to group formation in the Gentoo penguins and that African penguins vocalize from the sea surface mostly when commuting (possibly to keep contact with one another) and foraging on bait-balls (possibly to synchronize their behaviors).

There is also evidence which shows that other air-breathing marine predators — such as dolphins, seals and marine turtles — produce sound under water. So why not penguins as well?

Door open for future research

From our observations, new questions have arisen. For example, how are penguins able to produce such sound under water, given the high pressure at depth? And why are they vocalizing under water?

Are all these vocalizations signaling the same information? Do they produce other underwater vocalizations in different contexts? Are they related to physiological needs for a predator diving and feeding in apnea — to adjust buoyancy? Could they have a function in social interactions? Could they be part of a hunting technique and be used to startle prey?

* Andrea Thiebault is a postdoctoral fellow at the Nelson Mandela University. This article, taken from sciencealert.com, was first published on theconversation.com.