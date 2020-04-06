World Bank's 'third shock' threatens to reverse Asia's economic progress

Good luck sleeping after reading the World Bank's take on how coronavirus is upending East Asia. No bleaker update by the Washington-based institution these past few decades leaps to mind.

It is not the language that is dramatic, but the number of blows hitting developing nations in the world's most dynamic economic region, asia.nikkei.com.

Three, to be exact. The trade war slamming supply chains since early 2018 was the first. The COVID-19 pandemic is he second. But the bigger threat is yet to come: A deep recession that pushes millions back into poverty in a region which has brought more than a billion out of it in the past 30 years.

The ‘third shock', as World Bank officials put it, is likely to push East Asian growth this year down to 2.1 percent from 5.8 percent in 2019. This, however, is the best-case scenario, one that sees Chinese gross domestic product growth dropping to 2.3 percent. The lower-case scenario is for regional growth of 0.5 percent.

Yet it is hard not to fear the World Bank is pulling its punches. Its suggestion, for example, that 11 million could slide into poverty seems wildly conservative for a region of 1.7 billion people confronting one crisis after another over the last dozen years. And its forecast assumes a strong bounce back in GDP later this year.

Where would that come from? For China, growth in the 2 percent range is full-blown-crisis territory, never mind lower. If things really go awry, and a second-half snapback does not materialize, Chinese GDP could end 2020 essentially flat.

The US is cratering, as shown by 10 million Americans filing for unemployment insurance in just two weeks. That has rating companies like Fitch Ratings doing about-faces: Within 10 days, it veered from projecting 1.3 percent growth globally this year to a 1.9 percent contraction.

Europe is stumbling, while Japan said its economy is in a severe situation. The lack of things to absorb these shocks is arguably unprecedented. In 1997, buoyant US demand did more to bail out Asia than International Monetary Fund handouts.

In 2008, massive stimulus made China a regional buyer of last resort. The 2013 taper tantrum, as the US suggested it would start winding down its stimulus, unfolded amid normal trade and tourism flows.

US President Donald Trump's tariffs upended the supply chains on which Asia relies for jobs and tax revenues. Now COVID-19 has billions staying home, too worried to consume much.

Hovering over all is this third shock, a financial storm on the horizon threatening to halt global commerce. Emerging market investors appear to be bracing for a scenario worse than the World Bank is laying out.

The Institute for International Finance, for example, warns of a second wave of capital flight if things deteriorate further.

"The COVID-19 shock has resulted in a pronounced sudden stop in capital flows to emerging markets," said IIF economist Robin Brooks. The IIF's daily measurements point to ‘the largest emerging markets outflows ever’ in the first quarter. These outflows are roughly twice the size of those at the peak of the global financial crisis.

Yet developing Asia faces challenges on top of the three shocks the World Bank detailed. One is the simultaneity of coming recessions. In 2008 and 2013, some economies and sectors took hits, while others stood their ground. The 2020 downshift is across the board.

Trade, tourism, commodities and remittances are in harm's way. The Bank of Thailand forecasts a 5.3 percent contraction in Southeast Asia's second biggest economy this year. The World Bank thinks Malaysia will shrink in all scenarios. Indonesia and the Philippines might eke out modest growth, though both could easily contract, too. Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar seem better positioned to ride out the storm.

Another problem is that aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus since the 2008 crisis has left less ammunition to reignite demand. Elevated domestic debt levels in China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are now major vulnerabilities.