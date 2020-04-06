Quarantine days in Milan

By Niloofar Yamini

It has been two months since the first coronavirus (COVID-19) case was reported in Italy, when it appeared in the northern region of Lombardy – with Milan the capital.

There is a debate on how the contagious disease found its way into the southern European state – only based on speculations.

Some believe it was carried into the country by a 38-year-old Italian man, so-called “Italy’s No. 1 patient”, who had flown back from a business trip to Wuhan — the city in China's Hubei Province where the coronavirus pandemic began — while others say the virus was passed on by a Chinese couple on vacation in Rome — where they tested positive for the disease. “Analyses prove the Chinese source of the infection,” Italian daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore wrote.

The truth is that today no one really cares how the virus first entered Italy as COVID-19 has literally become a grave crisis, affecting the lives of the citizens, not only in Lombardy but all around the globe.

The severe economic and cultural consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in Lombardy are widely apparent, particularly in Milan. The city is incomparable with what it was before being hit with the novel virus. The virus which once looked so far away has now had extreme impacts on the life of Milan citizens.

Being the economic and, in a way, cultural capital of Italy — not to mention one of the most important cities in Europe and the world — Milan is the city of fashion, industry, architecture, massive office buildings, and multinational companies.

The hosting of the World Expo — a large international exhibition designed to showcase achievements of nations — in 2015, refreshed the image of the city and, bolstering the economy, re-established its status as major global city. The critics say its people constantly have a hectic type of life. An ordinary day of a Milan’s citizen is summed up in three steps: The start of the working hours on 8:00 a.m., finishing the work on 6:00 p.m. and joining with colleagues for a supper or taking part in a cultural event, and at the end, having dinner with family and friends in a fancy or newly-opened restaurant.

All these daily activities will be halted for an unknown period of time. The people of Milan have seen a total turnaround to their lives in the space of a few days, being locked up at home, watching the news on TV, while repeating this question in their minds: What will happen to us?

The Italian government’s severe restrictions on social activities went into effect in Lombardy on February 26 and then were imposed all over the country on March 3, 4, and 11, following the rapid spread of the disease which led to an increasing number of deceases.

In a matter of days, Milan, the city of opportunities, and a second home to tens of thousands of employees, workers, and students — who have mostly migrated from poor sections in southern Italy — turned into a prison for them.

When the government decided to declare Lombardy a “red zone” in early March, restricting all the entrance and exit points of the region, thousands took to airports, train stations, and roads to flee the virus. The authorities’ instructions on avoiding unnecessary trips obviously did not prove effective as the coronavirus was transmitted all over the country.

But how do the people who decided to stay in Milan spend their lives during the quarantine days and weeks?

In the early days of the isolation, as the number of disease cases and the death toll soared, people sought to get used to a daily routine. They expressed their gratitude toward the country’s medical staff — who were in frontline of the battle against the deadly virus — by singing, playing music, clapping, and waving the Italian flag from their balconies.

But all the hope and liveliness were gradually replaced by silence.

After a month of quarantine, the all that can be heard in the city is the sound of ambulance sirens and some army vehicles. In the supermarkets, sad and devastated people line up, adhering to the social distancing, from early hours of the day to buy their needs.

Every night, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and other authorities address the nation on state TV with the latest developments and measures regarding the national crisis.

The citizens are ordered to complete a justification form before leaving their houses — only to buy foods and go to drugstores. Unnecessary exits would cost hefty fines by the police or, in some cases, imprisonment.

Describing the circumstances in Italian newspaper Il Post, Gianluca Briguglia, a professor of history of political thought at the University of Venice, said: “The incidents within past weeks have been beyond our imagination as we have probably coped with a situation that looked impossible a little while ago. Days pass like sailing in the sleep, but we know we’re moving toward a sea of uncertainty. We are surely living a major crisis with dire consequences. For the first time, our generation is facing a historic crossroad, whereas we learn nothing is guaranteed while experiencing these historic passages.”

In a state of public health emergency, all industrial, cultural, and social activities have come to a standstill, with a large number of employees losing their jobs or being granted furloughs.

Given the mounting figures of deaths and confirmed cases — which have exceeded 10,000 to date — the Italian government, on April 1, was forced to extend the national lockdown for another two weeks — until April 13.

Meanwhile, schoolchildren complete the academic year, via online lessons at home, wondering if they could ever get back to school and reunite with their friends.

This article was first published on ion.ir.