Aging better with geothermal waters

In the context of geothermal, we talk a lot about electricity and heat, and sometimes we report on swimming pools fed by geothermal waters. But there are other aspects as well and that is the mineral content of geothermal waters … or even rare metals, such as Lithium.

In an article published on LongevityLive.com, the health aspects of geothermal waters are described, thinkgeoenergy.com reported.

Mineral baths have been used for centuries in natural hot springs or specific pools built for people to bath, going back to Greek and Roman times.

So what are the health benefits associated with geothermal waters:

1. Skin treatment: Here the mineral content particularly of silica and magnesium are said to have a good impact on dry skin, but also on treating psoriasis and eczema. There are the products utilizing silica from geothermal waters or even as food supplement.

2. Relieving pain from aching joints: Geothermal therapy is said to help with rheumatoid arthritis and similar pains. Simply the effect of floating in hot water is relaxing and helping.

3. Improving blood circulation: The mineral content of water with calcium, sodium bicarbonate and similar are helping to overall improve circulation and overall flow of oxygen in the body.

4. Better quality sleep: While generally known that a hot bath is relaxing and making you tired, the mineral content e.g. in the form of its salt content is also used in physical therapy and helping you to fall asleep easier and generally sleep better.