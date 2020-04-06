Iran says virus infections show gradual decline

The trajectory of coronavirus infections in Iran appears to have started a "gradual" downward trend, the Health Ministry said Monday, but it warned the disease is far from being under control.

The COVID-19 outbreak claimed 136 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Iran's overall death toll to 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

Iran registered 2,274 new cases of infection over the same period, he said, putting the total number at 60,500 across the country.

The figure shows a drop in officially reported new cases of the novel coronavirus for the sixth consecutive day after a peak of 3,111 reached on March 31.

"Due to the intensification of the social distancing policy, we have seen a gradual and slow decline in the number of new cases in recent days," Jahanpour said.

President Hassan Rouhani reiterated a call for people to stay at home as he warned Iran could be "put back in a difficult situation" unless people follow guidelines.

"I hope that the strongest possible adherence to these instructions... will allow us to enter a phase of disease control and containment," Jahanpour said.

In an attempt to limit the spread of the disease, the authorities have not confined the population but have resorted to other restrictions such as closing the businesses deemed non-essential.

Rouhani announced on Sunday that the authorities had given the go-ahead for the resumption of "low-risk" economic activities "step by step" from April 11.

"Under the supervision of the Health Ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday," Rouhani said in a televised meeting on Sunday, adding that "those activities will resume in Tehran from April 18" under health protocols and careful monitoring.

"Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday...The decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities," the president said.

Rouhani said the suspension of "high-risk activities" — schools, universities and various social, cultural, sports and religious events would be extended to April 18.

Authorities have closed schools and universities as well as four key Shia pilgrimage destinations, including the shrine in Qom, the city where the first deaths were reported.

They have also canceled the main weekly Friday prayers and temporarily closed Parliament.

The legislature is set to resume open sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lawmakers have held several online sessions.

AFP and Reuters contributed to this story.