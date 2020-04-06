Iran rich country worldwide in terms of aquatic genetic resources: Expert

Iran is known as one of the richest and most important countries in the world in terms of aquatic genetic resources, said the head of the Iranian Fisheries Science Research Institute.

Speaking on Monday, Mahmoud Bahmani added over 1,200 fish species have been identified in the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and Iran’s inland waters, IRNA reported.

He noted that of the total number of the species in Iran, close to 150 have economic value, saying the country is home to highly diverse species of Mollusca, crustaceans, bivalves, algae and aquatic plants.

The genetic and biological resources of a country are considered as its invaluable treasures as well as national and economic assets; he added, stressing that preservation of the resources plays an important role in improving a country’s researches in the field of biotechnology, boosting its production of biotechnology products and developing its economy.

To this end, establishment of live gene banks is among the most effective ways to preserve aquatic animals’ species, particularly those facing the risk of extinction, Bahmani said.