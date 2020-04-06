Kuwait to resume foodstuff imports from Iran: Official

The Kuwaiti Commerce and Industry Ministry announced that the country will resume foodstuff imports from Iran, which have been stopped due to the spread of coronavirus.

Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Afasi said the country's decision is part of efforts to supply goods and foodstuff to Kuwait's central markets, IRNA reported.

Over the past few days, Kuwait's markets have been faced with a shortage of some goods and foodstuff as well as a surge in prices.

Kuwait had banned imports of agricultural products from Iran after the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

During an emergency video conference meeting of the ministers of commerce of the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council’s member states on Thursday, Kuwait proposed establishment of a foodstuff security network to guarantee the food security of the Persian Gulf states.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central ‎Chinese city of ‎Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a ‎large number of countries ‎and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed ‎people in a large number of the ‎countries. ‎

The virus has infected 665 in Kuwait, killing one, according to worldometers.info.