Italy’s Photometria to screen Iran’s ‘Slaughter’

Iranian short film ‘Slaughter’ will compete at the 12th edition of the Photometria International Photography Festival in Italy.

Co-directed by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zand-Karimi, the social flick narrates the story of a small family whose life depends on their one and only cow that they own. They are in fact very fond of the animal which however, must be sold to help the family live through a rough winter.

The family’s son saddened by this decision will let the cow go to prevent its doomed destiny, ifilmtv.com reported.

The short film took its international premiere at the 2018 Early Bird International Student Film Festival in Bulgaria.

It has so far attended several international film festivals, including the Gollut Festival in Spain, the 26th Publicystyka International Film Festival in Poland, the 18th Villammare Film Festival in Italy, Duhok International Film Festival in Iraq, the 11th Skepto International Film Festival in Italy and Crossing the Screen Film Festival in the UK.

‘Slaughter’ has already won the best short film award at the 18th Villammare Film Festival in Italy, the jury prize at the 8th Rural Short Film Competition (Mostremp 2019) in Spain as well as the best screenplay award at the 7th Parma Music Film Festival in Italy.

‘Slaughter’ also was awarded at the 2nd Fredonia Film Festival in the US and brought Fereydoun Hamedi the best actor award at the 3rd International University Festival Cine-Literature of Agadir in Morocco.

Likewise, the short film was named the best fiction film at "The Unprecedented Cinema" of the International Festival of Short Film in Estonia and received best cinematography award at the Asian Cinematography Awards in the Philippines.

Photometria International Photography Festival is a competitive photography event that has recently added animation, video art and short films section.

The upcoming edition of the event is slated for June1-5 in Greece.