Iran’s ‘Selfie with Democracy’ nominated for US best film award

Iranian feature ‘Selfie with Democracy’, directed by Ali Atshani, was nominated for the best international film award at the 3rd Southeast Regional Film Festival in the US.

The film’s story is about the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. It is a sequel to Atshani’s 2010 film ‘Democracy in the Daylight’, IRNA wrote.

After its second international screening at the film market of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, the Iranian feature will now enjoy participation at the American festival.

The cast of the film includes veteran actor Atila Pesyani, Poulad Kimiayi and Pejman Bazeghi.

According to the American Brightlight Film Productions, the international distributor of ‘Selfie with Democracy’ was nominated out of competing titles from 28 countries.

The festival is scheduled for May 31 in Jacksonville, Florida, and all winners and runners up will be listed on May 30 on the website.