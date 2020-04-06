Joint chamber head: Trade underway between Iran, UAE amid coronavirus spread

Trade is underway between Iran and the UAE through full compliance with hygiene protocols aimed at containing the coronavirus spread.

Fashid Farzanegan, the chairman of the Iran-UAE Joint Chamber of Commerce, added on Monday that given the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, throughout the world and the significance of ensuring the health and wellbeing of people, all countries are implementing hygiene protocols and sanitary regulations for receiving and carrying imported cargos, Mehr News Agency reported.

He said the same thing is done by the UAE regarding its imports of Iranian cargos, noting that based on the protocols, Iran is required to transit its products to Arab country via refrigerated containers.

Farzanegan added, “Some airlines currently transport basic goods from the UAE to Iran. Effective steps are being taken in this regard.”

He said Iran is currently exporting fresh fruit to the UAE.