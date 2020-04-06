Official: South Iran’s Mirjaveh exported nearly 1,000 tons of tomato last year

Domestic Economy Desk

Close to 1,000 tons of tomato, farmed in greenhouses, were exported from Mirjaveh in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan to Russia and the Persian Gulf littoral states in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19.

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Mohsen Kahrazahi, the head of Mirjaveh’s Agricultural Jihad Organization, added given the high quality of the tomato produced in Mirjaveh, greater attention has been paid to exporting the crop from the city since 2017, IRNA reported.

The climate of the city has made possible organic production of non-tropical, subtropical and tropical fruits with high qualities, he noted.

Kahrazahi added in the year to March 2020, a total of 3,000 tons of crops were harvested from the city’s 57 greenhouses, including tomato, bell pepper, cucumber and eggplant.

Tomato is farmed in half of the greenhouses in Mirjaveh, he said.

Mirjaveh is home to 3,200 hectares of orchards and 7,000 hectares of farmland.