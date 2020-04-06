EXCLUSIVE

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki ‎

An Iranian pharmaceutical company, affiliated to the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO), will launch a production line with a capacity of manufacturing 1.5 million three-layer face masks containing nanofibers in coming days to help the country in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Hadi Johari, Barakat Foundation’s deputy head for entrepreneurship and economic affairs, added to this end, over 30 face mask production machines have been purchased.

An EIKO subsidiary, Barakat Foundation is involved in the field of job creation and implementing development projects in Iran’s deprived areas.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Monday, the Iranian Health Ministry announced that the virus has infected60,500 people in the ‎country, killing 3,7399. ‎

Johari expressed hope that the company could be able to increase its face mask production to three million per day, thus, being able to meet a major part of the domestic demand for the product.

He said a major part of the masks are the normal three-layer type used for public use, adding some of them, however, are three-layer face masks with ultraviolet coating used for medical purposes by physicians and nurses.

“The company also has an extensive plan to produce disinfectants in large volumes.”

Commenting on Barakat Foundation’s measures to curb the coronavirus spread in Iran, he said since the beginning of the outbreak, a company in northwestern ‎Iran affiliated to the foundation, which solely produced hospital gowns, began manufacturing isolation gowns once the country was faced with a shortage in this regard.

Johari put the daily number of isolation gowns produced by the company at between 2,000 and 2,500, noting that it has so far manufactured 35,000 isolation gowns and distributed them among the country’s hospitals and medical centers.

He said production of hospital gowns by this company is also reflecting a growing trend.

Commenting on face mask production by the foundation, he said a number of small clothing workshops across the country are working in this field under the supervision of the foundation.

He said these workshops are mostly located in deprived areas and rural districts, adding they produce close to 70,000 face masks per day, which are distributed in the regions where they are located.

Johari said manufacturing face masks in the deprived areas has led to a surge in their production and job opportunities.

He noted that Barakat Foundation has distributed‎, through medical and health centers, ‎isolation gowns, face masks and disinfectants among people in seven deprived areas in the country, including regions in the provinces of Yazd (central Iran), Sistan and Baluchestan (southeastern Iran) and Kerman (central Iran) as well as northeastern parts.