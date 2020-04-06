Warhol: Take virtual tour around Tate Modern exhibition in London

Didn’t get a chance to see the Tate’s marvelous Warhol exhibition before coronavirus locked everything down? Fear not. You can still experience what it’s like to be famous for 15 minutes (ok, technically 6m 59s) by watching the new video that the gallery released, in which the curators take you around the show.

It may not be a real life visit, but it’s nevertheless a chance to get up close and personal with Warhol’s work in a whole new way as our guides provide insights on everything, theguardian.com reported.

“Curating an Andy Warhol exhibition in the present-day means confronting a world where everyone has a mental projection of the artist and his production,” said curators Gregor Muir and Fiontan Moran. “Everyone owns Warhol. He is one of those rare artists who transcends the art world, having become widely known as one of America’s most famous artists’, if not one of America’s most famous Americans. Over time, Warhol became – and still is – a big brand, which is just how he wanted it.”

Their aim with the show was to strip away some of the myths around Warhol’s work. “When many think of Warhol, they still turn to pop art and images of soup cans and Coca-Cola bottles. Yet most of these works were produced in the early part of the 1960s at the artist’s first home on Lexington Avenue, not the Silver Factory as people imagine. The reality being that Warhol’s enduring influence can be found in his long running investment in experimental film and TV, as well as his ongoing fascination with celebrity, business art, pop music and commercial publications.”

Warhol was known for shrouding his real identity behind hype and eccentricity. Both Muir and Moran saw this as an opportunity to examine the person beneath all of that. “We wanted to look at Warhol for who he was, taking into account his family’s journey to America from Eastern Europe, his queer identity, and the way in which his work would ultimately be informed by death and religion,” they said. “With this in mind, we wanted to look at Warhol afresh.”