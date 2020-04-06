RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0509 GMT April 06, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267371
Published: 0457 GMT April 06, 2020

Iran, China to witness surge in mutual ties after defeating Coronavirus: Chinese speaker

Iran, China to witness surge in mutual ties after defeating Coronavirus: Chinese speaker

In a message to Iran's Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, Chairman of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu said he expects further Iran-China cooperation after beating the Cornavirus.

Li expressed regret about the infection of Larijani to COVID-19, hoping for his speedy recovery, Mehr News Agency reported.

He named Iran-China ties strategic, referring to their mutual efforts and support for each other in fight against the deadly virus.

The Chinese lawmaker also voiced his country's readiness for further cooperation with Iran in fight against COVID-19.

China is one of the countries that has always called for lifting US cruel and inhumane sanctions imposed against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi hailed China’s commitment in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic – known as COVID-19 – and its efforts to assist other countries to contain the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus was detected in Wuhan city in central China in December. This disease was first called pneumonia but the China’s National Health Commission announced the outbreak of COVID-19 officially in Dec. 30, 2019.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
China
Coronavirus
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4237 sec