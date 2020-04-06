Iran, China to witness surge in mutual ties after defeating Coronavirus: Chinese speaker

In a message to Iran's Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, Chairman of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu said he expects further Iran-China cooperation after beating the Cornavirus.

Li expressed regret about the infection of Larijani to COVID-19, hoping for his speedy recovery, Mehr News Agency reported.

He named Iran-China ties strategic, referring to their mutual efforts and support for each other in fight against the deadly virus.

The Chinese lawmaker also voiced his country's readiness for further cooperation with Iran in fight against COVID-19.

China is one of the countries that has always called for lifting US cruel and inhumane sanctions imposed against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi hailed China’s commitment in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic – known as COVID-19 – and its efforts to assist other countries to contain the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus was detected in Wuhan city in central China in December. This disease was first called pneumonia but the China’s National Health Commission announced the outbreak of COVID-19 officially in Dec. 30, 2019.